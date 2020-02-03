Youth Group Registration

Community Notice

Youth groups and youth-oriented organizations are encouraged to register or confirm their registration details with the Department of Youth Empowerment on or before Friday, February 14, 2020.

Registration offers several benefits including assistance with duty-free applications; access to funding, resources, and technical support; as well as enhanced networking opportunities.

To register, visit the Department of Youth Empowerment on the top floor of The Cable Building on Cayon Street or telephone 467-1393 for more information.