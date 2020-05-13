WRITTEN AND ROAD TESTS FOR DRIVERS WILL RESUME ON 18th AND 20th MAY, SAYS SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, advised the general public that the Driver’s Road test and the written examination will resume on May 18 and 20 respectively.

“The Traffic Department has advised that the Driver’s Road test will resume on Monday, May 18. The written test will commence on Wednesday, May 20, and will be held on Wednesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s weekly at 1 pm at the St. Johnston Community Centre,” said Superintendent Henry during the May 12 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

He noted that all the COVID-19 safety protocols that are currently in place will be observed during the written examination and encouraged persons to adhere to guidelines.

“Students will be adequately spaced in the room to satisfy the physical distancing protocol. Therefore, a limited number of persons will be permitted to sit the test at any one time. To accommodate everyone, two sessions will be held on each day if the numbers require this.”

During the Driver’s Road test all parties are also required to follow the safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations.

“Similarly, the hygiene, distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be required for the road test. So, we ask both students and instructors to understand the situation and to give the department your fullest cooperation,” said Superintendent Henry.

He reminded persons to pay the relevant fees at the St. Kitts-Nevis Inland Revenue Department before taking the tests. Persons are also required to have their receipt and other documents available when they show up for the examinations.

-30-