WOUNDING INCIDENT IN CAYON BEING INVESTIGATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2020 (RSCNPF): One person is in custody in relation to a wounding incident that occurred in Cunningham Village, Cayon on April 13, 2020 in which several persons were injured.

Close to midday on Monday, three men were injured by the suspect who was armed with a knife. Another two men escaped unhurt, but one received minor injuries while running away from the scene. The victims went to the Cayon Police Station and those hurt by the suspect were taken to the JNF Hospital – two by the Emergency Medical Service and one in the Police vehicle. Tarquel Burroughs and Ackin Barnes received injuries to their hands. They were treated and discharged. Kevin Burroughs, who had visible injuries to his arm and face, was admitted.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing. Persons with information in relation to this incident are asked to call the Cayon Police Station by dialing 465-7258, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.