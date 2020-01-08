World-renowned and Influential Educator, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski Offers Highest Commendations to Prime Minister Harris of St. Kitts and Nevis and His Cabinet

World-renowned and influential educator, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III offered his highest commendations to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in an email message yesterday, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020.

The venerable University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) President, who is widely considered to be one of America’s top college presidents, was the special guest speaker at the Prime Minister’s Gala on Saturday, January 4th.

Referencing the successful, sold-out event, Dr. Hrabowski said in his email to the Prime Minister that, “…as you talked to the audience at the gala, I was inspired by the look of admiration on the faces of your citizens. Kudos to you, and best wishes on the coming election.”

Dr. Hrabowski, who has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World (2012) and one of America’s Best Leaders (2008) by U.S. News & World Report, also said in his email he is so impressed with how the Prime Minister is managing the affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis that, “…I will be talking about your enlightened leadership, your keen interest in education, and your skillful approach to ensuring the financial stability of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The respected and admired leader, whom President Barack Obama selected in 2012 to chair the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans, went on to praise the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis for selecting “a very impressive collection of cabinet members who clearly bring great expertise to the work.”

In his email, Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III further said, “Thank you very much for your gracious hospitality this past weekend. My wife, Jackie, and I truly enjoyed the St. Kitts and Nevis experience.”

He added: “Please let [Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs] Mr. [Michael] Penny know how helpful he and the officer were to us throughout our stay there. Also, I am still in contact with [St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States] Ambassador [His Excellency Dr. Everson] Hull, who represents St. Kitts and Nevis masterfully.”

Prime Minister Harris said in response: “You are an inspiration and we look forward to the development of excellent cooperation with your University and with you personally. Thanks for an excellent and powerfully moving address at the Gala.”