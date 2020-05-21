WORLD METROLOGY DAY BEING CELEBRATED UNDER THE THEME “MEASUREMENTS FOR GLOBAL TRADE”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 20, 2020 (SKNIS): This year’s World Metrology Day, which is being celebrated on May 20 under the theme “Measurements for global trade,” is significant as metrology is a crucial part of everyday life especially trade, says I-Ronn Audain, Chemist at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS).

“All trade is based on measurement and in order to keep a fair-trade, measurements have to be correct and they have to be precise,” he said. “In trade, we measure things like mass, volume, length, area and time just to name a few.”

The SKNBS currently provides the basic forms of metrology which include mass and volume. Mr. Audain said that the department is more specific to the legal metrology aspect where it verifies scales and fuel pumps.

“Specifically, we verify supermarket scales and the airport scales. Without the airport scales being verified by the Bureau of Standards, because of the rules and regulations of the TSA and the Aviation Authorities, planes would not be able to land in St. Kitts. So, it’s a crucial service that we provide in terms of calibrating the scales at the airports in St. Kitts and in Nevis,” he said.

According to worldmetrologyday.org, World Metrology Day is an annual event during which more than 80 countries celebrate the impact of measurement on our daily lives.

It further states that the day commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875. This treaty provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment.

The theme for this year was chosen to create awareness of the important role measurement plays in facilitating fair global trade, ensuring products meet standards and regulations, and satisfying customer quality expectations.

Across the world, national metrology institutes continually advance measurement science by developing and validating new measurement techniques at the necessary level of sophistication. The national metrology institutes participate in measurement comparisons coordinated by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) to ensure the reliability of measurement results worldwide.

The International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) develops International Recommendations, which aim to align and harmonise requirements worldwide in many fields. The OIML also operates the OIML Certification System (OIML-CS) which facilitates international acceptance and global trade of regulated measuring instruments.

These international metrology systems provide the necessary assurance and confidence that measurements are accurate, providing a sound basis for global trade today and helping us to prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.

World Metrology Day recognises and celebrates the contribution of all the people that work in intergovernmental and national metrology organisations and institutes throughout the year.