WOMAN CHARGED FOR ILLEGAL FIREARM GRANTED BAIL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 08, 2020 (RSCNPF): Shericia Parris of Bath Village, Nevis was granted bail on March 06, 2020 after being charged recently for the offences of Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm and Smuggling.

During a recent search that was conducted on the premises of Shericia Parris by the Police, one Taurus Pistol with twelve (12) rounds of matching ammunition of .40mm were found along with a quantity of cannabis. She was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 with two sureties. Her bail conditions are that she should surrender all her travel documents, she should not travel outside of the jurisdiction without the permission of the state and that she should report to the Charlestown Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, investigations into a second firearm that was also recently found in Nevis continue. A search that was carried out on an empty lot of land in the Low Ground Estate area resulted in one (1) M4 Carbine 5.56 Rifle with one (1) magazine and thirty (30) rounds of 5.56 ammunition being taken into Police custody.

These are the first illegal firearms to be taken into custody for the year. Notwithstanding the sharp decrease in violently crimes, the Police have consistently continued to execute search operations around the country.