WINN (98.9) FM IS THE LATEST TO JOIN A BEVY OF MEDIA CARRYING LEADERSHIP MATTERS, A WILDLY POPULAR SERIES HOSTED BY THE ST. KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT

April 14th, 2020

WINN (98.9) FM (www.winnfm.com) is the latest radio station to pick up the wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The weekly series airs live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/) every Tuesday night from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS). From tonight (April 14th, 2020) at 8:00pm, WINN (98.9) FM will start simulcasting Leadership Matters on Tuesdays.

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters – which is also a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

The fourth weekly installment of Leadership Matters airs tonight, Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, from 8:00pm.