WINN (98.9) FM IS THE LATEST TO JOIN A BEVY OF MEDIA CARRYING LEADERSHIP MATTERS, A WILDLY POPULAR SERIES HOSTED BY THE ST. KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT

WINN (98.9) FM (www.winnfm.com) is the latest radio station to pick up the wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.
The weekly series airs live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/
Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/
In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters – which is also a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).
The fourth weekly installment of Leadership Matters airs tonight, Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, from 8:00pm.