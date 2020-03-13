WINDSOR UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DONATES ROAD SAFETY EQUIPMENT TO THE POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Windsor University School of Medicine, in its efforts to promote road safety and curtail speeding, has donated four radar speed signs, cat-eye reflectors and stop signs to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) at a handing over ceremony on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Director of Safety and Security at the Windsor University School of Medicine, Keithly Hicks, along with Associate Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Venkatesh Bheemaiah, and Vice Dean, Vishal Surender donated the traffic gear.

Mr. Hicks said that “Ross University did something similar and we were encouraged by the then former Police Commissioner Queeley (Ian Queeley) to do something similar, as such, we went ahead and bought four radar signs.”

Mr. Hicks highlighted that these radar signs were strategically placed by the Police Traffic Department in school zones in Cayon and Canada where there are pedestrian crossings.

Superintendent Trevor Mills of the RSCNPF, who was the recipient of these instruments, said “this will certainly assist us in our traffic laws enforcement, thus reducing speeding and traffic accidents.”