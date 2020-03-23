WHERE POSSIBLE, STUDENTS AND CITIZENS ABROAD CAN RETURN HOME, IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, SAYS PM HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, in a televised national address on March 22, said that students and citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis studying abroad are free to return home, given that flights are available to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and that the airport remains open.

Prime Minister Harris’ words come as the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) pandemic is spreading rapidly around the world and more and more countries are placing restrictions on travel and movement in general to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Dr. Harris said, “However, as a health precaution, they will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period on arrival” if they are coming from countries listed in St. Kitts and Nevis’ Travel Advisory which include China, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the French and Dutch territories in the Caribbean.

To the students who will not be returning, Prime Minister Harris said, “We encourage them to comply with all health and other advisories in the areas in which they live.”

“We encourage them to take precautions to keep themselves safe,” he said. “In the event of emergencies or adverse developments, our Foreign Missions stand ready to assist.”

“Support services can be accessed from the Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States and Missions to the European Union located in Brussels, Belgium; our Washington, DC and New York Permanent Missions located in the United States of America; our High Commissions in London, United Kingdom and Ottawa, Canada, and our Embassy in Taipei, Taiwan,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“We also have consular support services being provided in Morocco and Dubai. Further details will be provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he added.