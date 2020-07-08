WEEKLY ‘LEADERSHIP MATTERS’ PROGRAMME ADDS TO THE TRANSPARENCY OF THE TEAM UNITY ADMINISTRATION

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on a past episode of Leadership Matters.



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 08, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is of the view that programmes such as the widely popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series have been incredibly successful to date in connecting the leadership of the St. Kitts and Nevis Government to the people whom they serve.

The Leadership Matters virtual programme was initially introduced by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis as part of its continued efforts to keep the public informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This programme, coupled with monthly hosting of the Prime Minister’s press conference and other dialogue forums, forms part of the Team Unity administration’s transparency, accountability, good governance agenda.

“This is a programme for our citizens and residents and well-wishers to have their say and to talk to me as Prime Minister of the country in their own language about how together in unity we can deliver the stronger and safer future. This, in my view, is accountability at its best and there is no higher elevation of good governance than a government that genuinely listens to its people and responds appropriately to their concerns,” Prime Minister Harris said in his opening remarks on the most recent edition of Leadership Matters on Tuesday, July 07.

The honourable prime minister said through the weekly virtual forum, quite a number of persons have been able to receive timely information and assistance on personal matters and otherwise.

“This programme has brought benefits to the people. They get their issues off their chest, one caller told me. They share with the prime minister, but most importantly the prime minister tries to help where and when he can. So the farmers who called in because they did not receive the promised support of fencing wire received theirs by alerting me through this programme. The caller who had issues with regard to the Social Security $1,000 monthly payout received better information about the processes and since conversing with Mr. Antonio Maynard, the Director of Social Security, on this programme, that person has been sorted and so too have others been,” Dr. Harris added.

Over the years, Prime Minister Harris has regularly hosted one-on-one consultations not only with his constituents, but has in recent times branched out to meet with residents of other constituencies in private settings.

Less than two months after the June 05 general elections, other Government ministers, including the Honourable Lindsay Grant, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and the Honourable Shawn Richards, have held town hall styled meetings in districts within their respective constituencies.