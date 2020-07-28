Weather Bulletin

Issued at: 5 pm Tuesday 28th July 2020

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with haze

Winds: Moderate Breeze of 18 mph from the NE

Temperature: 30°C / 85°F Max Temp: N/ A Humidity: 67%

Sea Level Pressure: 1013.2mb or 29.92″

24hr rainfall at the R.L. Bradshaw Intl. at 2 pm: 0.5mm / 0.02″

Amount of rainfall for the month of July: 74.2mm / 2.92″

Sunrise: Tom 5:49 am Sunset: Tom 6:45 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 pm Tomorrow

Winds: Southeast at 35 to 52mph with gusts possibly near 69mph mainly during the afternoon into the night on Wednesday.

Seas: 2.1 to 4 metres or 7 to 13 feet. Mariners should stay in port and seek safe anchorage, while sea bathers should avoid the beaches.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A Tropical Disturbance which is located some

510 miles east of the region and has the potential to become a tropical storm when it nears or moves over the Leeward Islands will bring unsettled weather conditions to the islands tomorrow. There is also the potential of tropical storm force winds of a minimum of 39 mph with higher gusts; hence, a Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the islands.

Possible rainfall totals for the forecast period is between 50 and 127 mm or 2 to 5 inches.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Overcast with showers and thunderstorms.