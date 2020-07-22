Weather Bulletin

Issued at: 5pm Wednesday 22nd July 2020

Present Weather: Fair skies

Winds: A Moderate Breeze of 15 mph from an easterly direction

Temperature: 30°C / 86°F Max Temp: N /A Humidity: 67%

Sea Level Pressure: 1014.3mbs or 29.95″

24hr rainfall at the R.L. Bradshaw Intl. at 2 pm: 3.8mm/0.15″

Amount of rainfall for the month of July: 64.0mm / 2.52″

Sunrise: Tom 5:47 am Sunset: Tom 6:47 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 pm Tomorrow

Winds: East at 14 to 21mph with gusts nearing 32mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Some remnant moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave that has moved west of the region will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands tonight and overnight. Another tropical wave moving into the region tomorrow will further increase the chances of showers across the islands.

Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 13 to 25 mm or 0.50 to 1 inch.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of showers. There is also a 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon.

Information Statement on Tropical Storm Gonzalo

The St. Kitts Met Office in collaboration with the Antigua Met Services are monitoring a newly formed Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is just about halfway between the continent of Africa and the Caribbean Island chain. On its current trajectory, it is expected to pass well South of St. Kitts & Nevis. However, due to the fact weather can be dynamic in nature, any northern deviation from the current trajectory can bring it closer to St. Kitts & Nevis and the Northern Leeward Islands. At this moment, we are uncertain of the exact magnitude of any potential impacts from the system as it is expected to continue developing while moving towards the Island chain. We at the St. Kitts Met Office will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo and provide timely updates.

Residents should monitor this developing system closely and have their hurricane plans completed, as the peak months of the hurricane season draw near.