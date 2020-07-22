Weather Bulletin

Issued at: 7am Wednesday 22nd July 2020

Present Weather: Mostly Sunny

Winds: Gentle Breeze of 9 mph from the EAST

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 74%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.2mb or 29.98’’

Sunrise: Tom 5:47 am Sunset: Today 6:47 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 9 – 17mph reaching as high as 27mph over open waters.

Seas: 1 – 1.5m or 3 – 5ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly sunny skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Information Statement on Tropical Depression 7

The St. Kitts Met Office in collaboration with the Antigua Met Services are monitoring a newly formed Tropical Depression 7, which is just about half way between the continent of Africa and the Caribbean Island chain. On its current trajectory it is expected to pass well South of St. Kitts & Nevis. However, due to the fact, weather can be dynamic in nature, any northern deviation from the current trajectory can bring it closer to St. Kitts & Nevis and the Northern Leeward Islands. At this moment we are uncertain of the exact magnitude of any potential impacts from the system as it is expected to continue developing while moving towards the Island chain. We at the St. Kitts Met Office, will continue to closely monitor Tropical Depression 7 and provide timely updates.

Residents should monitor this developing system closely and have their hurricane plans completed, as the peak months of the hurricane season draw near.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Across most of the Eastern Caribbean from the British Virgin Islands southwards to Trinidad & Tobago, the presence of a Tropical Depression and its associated moisture and instability will maintain a moderate chance for showers over and around these islands. Some showers could be locally heavy at times.