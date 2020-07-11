Weather Bulletin

Issued at: 7am Saturday 11th July 2020

Present Weather: Partly cloudy with haze

Winds: A fresh breeze of 21 mph from the East northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 83°F Humidity: 77%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.8mbs or 30.02’’

Sunrise: Tom 5:44 am Sunset: Today 6:49 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 14 to 21mph with possible higher gusts to 32mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: A tropical wave is approaching the area and could increase the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Islands later today and tonight. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 13 mm or 0.5 inch.

Weather today: Partly cloudy, becoming increasingly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers. There is also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms developing.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A tropical wave is approaching the

Eastern Caribbean will generate cloudiness and showers to Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and the Windward Islands today and tonight. A few isolated thunderstorms could also develop. These conditions could spread to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today and tonight.