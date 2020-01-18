Weather Bulletin

Issued at: 7pm Saturday 18th January 2020

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with adjacent showers

Winds: A moderate breeze of 14mph from the Northeast

Temperature: 26°C / 79°F Max Temp: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.7mbs or 30.05″

24hr rainfall at the R.L. Bradshaw Intl. at 2 pm: 0.9mm / 0.04″

Amount of rainfall for the month of January: 67.3mm / 2.65″

Sunrise: Tom 6:44am Sunset: Tom 5:58pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 pm Tomorrow

Winds: Northeast at 16 to 25mph with higher gusts during showers over open waters and also in

elevated areas.

Seas: Beginning late tonight into tomorrow, seas ranging between 2.4 to 3.7 metres or 8 to 12 feet

with northerly swells of 2.4 metres or 8 feet. Therefore a warning for small craft operators and a

high surf advisory for beachgoers goes into effect starting tonight.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: The presence of a prominent frontal boundary

just to the north of the area will continue to provide unsettled weather conditions, thus maintaining

a high chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours. In addition,

as this frontal boundary gradually drifts southwards, it will significantly increase waves and swells

along coastal areas and produce hazardous seas during the next few days, for which marine warnings

and advisories will become necessary. Possible rainfall accumulations of 12.5 to 19mm or

0.5 to 0.75 of an inch are possible during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight and tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high

chance of showers mixed with light rain.