Water Services Department Announcement

Water Supply Interruption in Sandy Point

The Water Services Department wishes to notify the residents of the Sandy Point Community of an interruption in the supply. This is due to ongoing emergency repairs to the main distribution line. To properly address this matter the supply will be interrupted for an extended period of time, we ask therefore for your patience and understanding.

Every effort will be expended to ensure that the work is carried out efficiently to have the supply restored.

For further information, please contact us by calling 467-1447 during the hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm or 762-0099 thereafter.