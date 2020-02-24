Vacancy Notice- Senior Auditor

Duties and responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to the following:
- To provide professional and technical assistance to staff members and assist the Audit managers in planning and coordinating audit engagements.
- To perform a full range of professional auditing assignments using considerable independent judgement while providing sufficient and appropriate evidence to substantiate all findings.
- Assist Audit Manager in producing assignments plans including specifying the assignment objectives and detailing the required audit tasks for each identified assignment in accordance with the Annual Audit Plan, in compliance with auditing standard, the audit approach and time budget.
- Assist in the development of staff competencies by facilitating on-the-job and in-house training to ensure that the office is equipped with adequately skilled personnel
- Organize work and outputs to achieve timely completion of each audit assignment and the Annual Audit Plan.
- Communicate at the appropriate time the results of audit work, including reports to management on problem encountered in carrying out audit assignments, and recommendations for adjustments in the Audit Plan to secure achievable action.
- Provide guidance to junior auditors by answering any work related questions posed, liaising with clients on junior auditors’ behalf and reviewing their completed working papers to ensure that audits are conducted efficiently and work submitted to the Audit Manager provides the relevant details of the audit findings in the prescribed format.
The candidate should possess at least a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Finance Economics, Information Technology or any other related discipline from a recognized University. A professional accounting qualification is also acceptable.
Experience and Skills
The candidate should possess excellent interpersonal and supervisory skills.
The candidate should possess excellent analytical skills.
The candidate must possess excellent communication skills and be able to relate to staff at every level in Public Service.
The candidate must be computer literate with good knowledge of word processing and spreadsheet programmes.
Leave
Twenty-seven (27) working days per annum, this may be accumulated to a maximum of fifty-four (54) days.
Salary
Salary scale K33-K38 ($53,940-66,300 per annum)
The deadline for receipt of application is 28 February.