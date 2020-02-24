Vacancy Notice- Senior Auditor

Duties and responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to the following:

Human Resource Management Department on behalf of the National Audit Office wishes to invite persons to apply for the position of Senior Auditor on a full-time basis.

The candidate should possess at least a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Finance Economics, Information Technology or any other related discipline from a recognized University. A professional accounting qualification is also acceptable.

Experience and Skills

The candidate should possess excellent interpersonal and supervisory skills.

The candidate should possess excellent analytical skills.

The candidate must possess excellent communication skills and be able to relate to staff at every level in Public Service.

The candidate must be computer literate with good knowledge of word processing and spreadsheet programmes.

Leave

Twenty-seven (27) working days per annum, this may be accumulated to a maximum of fifty-four (54) days.

Salary

Salary scale K33-K38 ($53,940-66,300 per annum)

The deadline for receipt of application is 28 February.