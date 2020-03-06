VACANCY NOTICE- INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INTELLIGENCE ANALYST

Duties and Responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to the following:
- Report to the director of the FIU
- Prepare high quality intelligence reports that are based on a comprehensive understanding of financial transactions and services and their potential to be used in the laundering of proceeds of criminal activity or terrorist financing
- Analyze financial information reported in STRs, plan, organize and conduct appropriate and relevant research using all available sources and identify new areas of inquiry
- Develop and prepare well supported recommendations for further action based on research and analysis in keeping with the requirements of the FIU Act and the role of the FIU
- Maintain and update FIU statistics
- Provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail and operating systems
- Engage with Director to advise on software acquisition and development
- Design, develop and maintain databases and other applications that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the FIU.
The candidate should possess Bachelor Degree in Business Administration with concentration in IT or related field of study or 2 years work experience in IT and Business Administration.
The candidate must possess knowledge of international standards regarding AML/CFT including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 Recommendations.
The candidate must be knowledgeable of legislative and policy environment within which the FIU operates and the overall AML/CFT regime locally.
The candidate must possess excellent communication skills.
The candidate should maintain strict standards of confidentiality in dealing with highly sensitive information
Salary
Salary scale K33-K38 ($4,495.00-$5,525.00 per month)
The deadline for receipt of application is 09 March 2020.