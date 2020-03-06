VACANCY NOTICE- INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INTELLIGENCE ANALYST

Duties and Responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to the following:

The Human Resource management Department on behalf of the financial intelligence unit wishes to invite persons to apply for the position of Information Technology Intelligence Analyst on a full-time basis.

The candidate should possess Bachelor Degree in Business Administration with concentration in IT or related field of study or 2 years work experience in IT and Business Administration.

The candidate must possess knowledge of international standards regarding AML/CFT including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 Recommendations.

The candidate must be knowledgeable of legislative and policy environment within which the FIU operates and the overall AML/CFT regime locally.

The candidate must possess excellent communication skills.

The candidate should maintain strict standards of confidentiality in dealing with highly sensitive information

Salary

Salary scale K33-K38 ($4,495.00-$5,525.00 per month)

The deadline for receipt of application is 09 March 2020.