Vacancy for CARICOM Youth Ambassador Corps Members

Community Notice

The Department of Youth Empowerment is inviting applications from resident nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to members of the CARICOM Youth Ambassador (CYA) Corps Programme.

Applicants must be between 16 to 29 years of age and be an experienced youth leader. They must also be able to commit to a minimum of two years of service. The successful candidate will join the local CYA Corps and be tasked with assisting the CYAs with designing and implementing programmes and activities. They may also be called upon to attend regional forums.

The application deadline is Friday, March 06, 2020. For more information telephone 467-1393, or 662-6054 in St. Kitts or 469-5521 ext 2072/2345 in Nevis.