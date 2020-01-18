Urgent – Marine Weather Message Small Craft Advisory

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

12:30 PM Saturday 18 January 2020

A small craft advisory goes into effect after midnight tonight for the waters of Antigua, Barbuda,

Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis and the British Virgin Islands. This may be upgraded to a warning for some

islands for tomorrow.

Hazardous seas, due to fresh winds, are expected to be a threat to life and property of mariners.

Winds: East-northeast at 27 to 42 km/h (15 to 23 knots), locally higher with frequent strong gusts to

around 60 km/h or 35 knots.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 4 metres (7 to 14 feet), occasionally or locally reaching 5 metres (17 feet). Dominant wind wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Locations (to be) affected: Open waters, mainly on the Atlantic or eastern side of the islands.

Timing: Sunday for Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Sunday and Monday for the rest.

Impacts (possible/likely/expected): Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and or wind waves or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

Forecaster: Dale Destin