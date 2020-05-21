UNDER A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF COVID-19 , 2020 ELECTIONS WILL BE DIFFERENT, SAYS PM HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 20, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced that this election will be different because of the rules put in place to combat the COVID-19 virus.

The Prime Minister highlighted this during his address to the nation, broadcast on Monday, May 18.

He said, “Elections are required at this time, even in a time of a State of Emergency.”

“There are Emergency Regulations, which we are advised are reasonably justified in a democratic society and in the context of the corona pandemic,” he said.

Prime Minister Harris also noted that health professionals have advised that COVID-19 will continue for an indefinite period.

“As candidates and political parties campaign and bring their views to voters, therefore, some traditional means of communicating will inevitably have to be modified,”he said.

“Virtual public meetings will be one new and innovative way in which candidates will bring their messages to their supporters,”he said.

He also said that the Supervisor of Elections is expected to announce voting guidelines at a later date.