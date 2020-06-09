UK GOVERNMENT CONGRATULATES PM HARRIS AND TEAM UNITY ON ELECTION LANDSLIDE  

– Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Team Unity-led coalition continue to receive commendations from the highest offices regionally and internationally on their historic landslide victory in the Friday, June 05, 2020 General Elections.

On Tuesday (June 09), Baroness Sugg CBE, the UK’s Minister for Sustainable Development and the Overseas Territories, extended congratulations on behalf of the people and Government of the United Kingdom to Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity colleagues.

Baroness Sugg stated in her letter that, “It is clear from your landslide victory that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis support your leadership and the direction of the Team Unity coalition.”

The UK Minister also commended Prime Minister Harris, and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis for “holding a successful election during the COVID-19 crisis,” noting that, “the extra planning and resources required must have been challenging.”

Baroness Sugg also conveyed her appreciation to the honourable prime minister for ensuring that CARICOM observers were permitted to enter the country to oversee the conducting of the free and fair elections.

A report by the CARICOM Election Observation Mission indicates that the results of the St. Kitts-Nevis General Elections have reflected the will of the people and that on polling day “voters were able to cast their ballots without intimidation or fear.”

Baroness Sugg extended her best wishes to Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity administration for a successful second term, adding that she is hoping that “we can continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries.”