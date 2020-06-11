U.S. GOVERNMENT PLEASED WITH ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ELECTIONS; SAYS ELECTIONS WERE FREE AND FAIR

– The chorus of commendations continues to pour in for Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Team Unity-led coalition on the historic landslide victory at the polls, as well as for the transparent manner in which the June 05 general elections were held in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest round of congratulations has come from the United States of America for the successful staging of the 2020 elections.

“The United States congratulates the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their free and fair elections,” the spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, said in a statement, while noting that U.S. “looks forward to deepening our partnership with Prime Minister Timothy Harris and his government.”

The statement, which is dated June 08, 2020, continued, “We will continue to work together to promote security, economic prosperity, and democratic rights for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis and people throughout the Caribbean. St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States are friends and neighbors with a shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.”

Spokesperson Ortagus went on to thank the international observers and civil society leaders for their support of the electoral process and “recognize the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for upholding the democratic heritage of the hemisphere.”