TVET TO BE UPGRADED IN ALL SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, SAYS MINISTER OF EDUCATION

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND MINISTER OF EDUCATION, HON. SHAWN RICHARDS AT A COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY OF THE CLARENCE FITZROY BRYANT COLLEGE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 5, 2020 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Honourable Shawn Richards, said that the Ministry of Education through a Technical Vocational Project will bring about an upgrade to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in all secondary schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have the Technical Vocational project, a project of some 30 million dollars, ensuring that your children can get training in technical and vocational areas,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards at the “Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future” town hall meeting at the Johnston Community Center in West Basseterre on March 3.

“Whether it is, they want to learn about electrical engineering, whether it is they want to learn about technical drawing, whether it is they want to learn about wood working, whether it is they want to learn about hairdressing, auto mechanics, whatever it is, under that project, all of those subject areas will be delivered in all of the secondary schools here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the Minister of Education.

“The project is intended to bring an upgrade to the technical and vocational areas in all of the secondary schools,” he added.

“The project though isn’t just for children or students within our schools, that project is also about adults because there are many, for example, who have a skill but if tomorrow if you leave St. Kitts, you don’t have a certificate to go to a next Caribbean country and show that you are skilled in this particular area,” he said.

“For some of you, some of the work you have done is equivalent to an associate degree, it is equivalent to a bachelor’s degree, it is equivalent to a master’s degree,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards. “Under the TVET Project, you will be able to get your certificate and be able to show that based on the experience that you have had, this is the level of qualification that you have had thus far.”

“That is what the TVET Project will be able to deliver to all of those persons here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.