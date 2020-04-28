TUNE IN TONIGHT TO LEADERSHIP MATTERS TO HEAR ABOUT FURTHER SUPPORT TO STUDENTS – IN PARTICULAR TO THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN FINANCIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

April 28th, 2020

During the sixth weekly installment of Leadership Matters tonight, Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards, who is also the Education Minister, is expected to announce further support for students – in particular for those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Be sure to tune in to hear what he has to say.

Tonight’s Leadership Matters will be headlined by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Public Infrastructure et al., the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd.

A matter that is sure to come up is yesterday’s announcement that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will be repatriating 53 of the Federation’s students studying in Jamaica who have had difficulty getting home due to border closings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This Thursday, April 30th, the students will be brought back to the Federation on a charter flight organized by the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs. They will be subject to quarantine for at least 14 days upon their return, as is the policy of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum series, which is hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, airs live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) every Tuesday night from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters – which is a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

The call-in number is 869.466.2666