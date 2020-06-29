TUESDAY (JUNE 30TH) NIGHT’S LEADERSHIP MATTERS WILL UPDATE THE PEOPLE OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE COVID-19 STIMULUS PACKAGE

June 29th, 2020

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 10installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/ ) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Prime Minister Harris, who serves as Minister of Finance, will focus on his administration’s work in helping impacted businesses and employees during the COVID-19 economic downturn specifically by providing an update on the implementation of the stimulus package, which is valued at approximately $120 million.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum simulcasts on ZIZ Radio, Freedom FM, Sugar City FM, VON Radio and WINN FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ's audience can access Leadership Matters on ZIZ's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The phenomenally successful Leadership Matters went on hiatus in the run-up to the election of Friday, June 5th after having aired for eight consecutive weeks from Tuesday, March 24th to Tuesday, May 12th. Last Tuesday, June 23rd, Leadership Matters resumed with its ninth episode, earning a ratings bonanza across ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages as more than 12,000 people logged onto those two social media platforms to watch it live.

Over the coming weeks, Leadership Matters will focus on the big stories and issues in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, such as health, housing, education, tourism, agriculture, the management of the economy, small business development, etc., with the intention of explaining the programs and policies that inform them. Leadership Matters will also show how leadership in practice is helping to transform the nation and people’s lives.