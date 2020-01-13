Tsai wins Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election

President Tsai Ing-wen (second left), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (left), Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te (second right) and Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu take part in a post-election international media conference Jan. 11 in Taipei City. (Courtesy of President Tsai Ing-wen’s Facebook)

Tsai Ing-wen of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party claimed victory Jan. 11 to earn a second term as president of the ROC (Taiwan).

Garnering 8.17 million votes, or 57.13 percent, Tsai defeated Han Kuo-yu of the major opposition party Kuomintang by 2.65 million votes. James Soong of the opposition People First Party collected 4.3 percent of the ballot.

Tsai, who held an international news conference outside DPP headquarters in Taipei City, expressed her gratitude for the support of the people and said the result shows Taiwan is heading in the right direction.

According to Tsai, she will continue advancing reforms and building Taiwan into a country with a better education environment and more competitive economy, as well as fast-tracking infrastructure development and social care.

The people have demonstrated at the ballot box they treasure democracy and expect fair treatment when it comes to Taiwan’s international participation, Tsai said. As an indispensable member of the international community, Taiwan will continue working with the rest of the world to ensure regional peace, stability and prosperity, she added.

Tsai also reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining cross-strait stability, adding that peace, reciprocity, democracy and dialogue are key to the healthy and long-term development of relations between the two sides.

According to the Presidential Office, Tsai and running mate Lai Ching-te will be sworn in as the country’s 15th president and vice president, respectively, during a ceremony set for May 20 in Taipei. (SFC-E)