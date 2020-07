TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

855 AM ECT TUE, JUL 28, 2020

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

…A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT…

A TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE LEEWARD

ISLANDS AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. A TROPICAL CYCLONE

ALERT MEANS, IN THIS CASE, A TROPICAL STORM IS EXPECTED TO

FORM IN OUR MONITORED AREA BUT A WATCH OR WARNING IS NOT

CURRENTLY REQUIRED.

IT IS DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE THE IMPACTS, AT THIS TIME.

NOTWITHSTANDING, AL92 IS FORECAST TO BE IN THE VICINITY IN THE

NEXT TWO DAYS AS, AT LEAST, A TROPICAL CYCLONE. LOCALLY

HEAVY RAINS AND GUSTY WINDS ARE LIKELY ACROSS PORTIONS OF

THE LEEWARD ISLANDS ON WEDNESDAY AND WILL SPREAD

WESTWARD TO THE VIRGIN ISLANDS WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND

THURSDAY.

THEREFORE, IT POSES A MODERATE THREAT WITH THE POTENTIAL TO

CAUSE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS FROM STORM-FORCE WINDS,

ELEVATED STORM SURGE, EXTREME SEAS, MODERATE FLOODING

AND POSSIBLY A FEW TORNADOES, RESULTING IN LIFE THREATENING CONDITIONS, DISRUPTIONS TO DAILY LIFE AND SOME

DAMAGE TO INFRASTRUCTURE. TO BE SAFE, BE PREPARED TO

IMPLEMENT YOUR HURRICANE DISASTER PLAN.

AT 8 AM LST OR 1200 UTC, THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL DISTURBANCE

AL92 WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 14.0 NORTH, LONGITUDE 50.0

WEST OR ABOUT 816 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE LEEWARD

ISLANDS OR ABOUT 1015 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE BRITISH

VIRGIN ISLANDS; APPROXIMATELY 873 MILES SOUTH EAST OF

ST.KITTS AND NEVIS.

THE DISTURBANCE IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST TO WESTNORTHWEST AT AROUND 15 TO 20 MPH. THIS MOTION IS EXPECTED TO

CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.

ALTHOUGH RECENT SATELLITE IMAGERY SUGGESTS THAT THE

SYSTEM DOES NOT YET HAVE A WELL-DEFINED CENTER, DATA FROM

NOAA BUOY INDICATE THAT THE SYSTEM IS PRODUCING WINDS NEAR

TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE STRENGTH. THE SYSTEM IS NOT YET A

TROPICAL CYCLONE AND MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE LESS

THAN 30 MPH HOWEVER THERE IS AN 80 PERCENT OR HIGH CHANCE

OF IT BECOMING ONE.

ON ITS PROJECTED FORECAST TRACK, AL92 COULD BE NEAR OR OVER

THE ISLANDS WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY, POTENTIALLY AS A

DEPRESSION OR TROPICAL STORM. HOWEVER, IT IS STILL A BIT TOO

EARLY TO SAY WITH HIGH CERTAINTY THE EVENTUAL PATH OF THE

SYSTEM, THE WIND INTENSITY ON ARRIVAL AND POSSIBLE RAINFALL

TOTALS.

RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO MONITOR TROPICAL DISTURBANCE AL92

AND BE PREPARED TO IMPLEMENT THEIR HURRICANE PLANS IN THE

EVENT THAT THE THREAT LEVEL FROM THIS SYSTEM SHOULD

INCREASE.

THE NEXT ADVISORY WILL BE AT 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON