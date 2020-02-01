Travel Advisory

Following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration on January 30th,2020 that the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis advises citizens and residents to restrict travel to China until the WHO gives the all clear in relation to the Novel Coronavirus.

Persons with plans to travel to China are asked to postpone their plans for the immediate future. Persons travelling from China or who have travelled to another country from China within the last 14 days are asked to remain where they are and not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis.

Persons who travel to St. Kitts and Nevis from China shall be subject to screening at the port of entry and may if necessary have their movements restricted either at home or other appropriate facility based on risk assessment. This is in keeping with the WHO’s advice that in the event of international exportation of cases all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance,early detection, isolation, case management and contact tracing to prevent onward spread.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

February 1st, 2020