TRAVEL ADVISORY – TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL TO TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

LIAT wishes to advise that travel into Trinidad and Tobago will be restricted to only nationals of Trinidad and Tobago from midnight tomorrow 17th March, 2020. This is following the announcement by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago today, Monday 16th March 2020. As a result, LIAT flights into Piarco International Airport, Trinidad will be impacted.

Schedule changes will be published on Tuesday 17th March at 4 p.m.

All passengers booked during the affected period (17th March – 2nd April) will be allowed

to rebook or cancel their bookings based on the following conditions:

1. Passengers must hold confirmed bookings for the affected period of travel into Trinidad & Tobago. Booking must have been made before 17th March, 2020.

2. Passengers are allowed to change their booking with change fees waived for travel up to June 30th 2020.

3. Passengers who have booked via travel agencies and online travel websites MUSTcontact their travel agencies or online travel websites to make the necessary changes/cancellations.

4. Customers MUST contact LIAT’s Reservations Call Centre or their travel agent BEFORE the scheduled date of travel to make changes.

5. Passengers may also choose to cancel their trip and receive a full credit. Passengers MUST cancel their booking BEFORE the scheduled date of travel. Passengers may apply this credit towards the purchase of a new ticket* within one year from the original issue date. Applicable fare differences may apply for new travel dates.

Affected passengers are asked to contact our Reservations Call Centre:

▪ To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

▪ For those calling from within Antigua and from other countries 1-268-480-6200

▪ For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

▪ For those calling from Guyana 592-222-1725/26

▪ For those calling from Puerto Rico/USVI 1-866 549-5428

▪ E-mail: Reservations@liat.com

LIAT will share any changes made to travel restrictions, our schedule and cancellation policies in a timely manner.

*Terms and conditions apply. These specific conditions only apply to passengers into and out of Trinidad & Tobago.Credits cannot be used to purchase promotional fares. Valid until March 31st .

TA: 03/20

Issued: 16th March 2020