TRANSPORT AND UTILITIES SECTOR PREPARED TO RESPOND TO ANY EVENTUALITY OF DISASTERS, SAYS PS COLLINS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2020 (SKNIS ): As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work to protect citizens and residents from the spread of COVID-19, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et al, Ron Dublin-Collins, who chairs the NEOC’s Utilities and Transport Sub- Committee, said that the committee is prepared to respond to disasters. “The emergency preparedness processes and resources for all institutions on this committee are adequate for now. Our plans allow for us to effectively mobilize, direct, coordinate, prevent and mitigate for preparedness and response,” said PS Collins at The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 18, 2020. “We have developed a resource list of all transport needs that will be available for us during a disaster even now and arrangements were made for the release of vehicles and equipment to facilitate work that is also required.” PS Collins outlined the work and plans undertaken by several institutions. “For The Cable, full report monitoring has been implemented and will be in place by May. They have standby generators now in place and they have provided direct fiber connectivity installed for NEMA and ZIZ. However, they are awaiting the arrival of satellite phones that will further assist us in our needs when the hurricane season begins,” he said. “SKELEC is at stage three of their COVID-19 operations plan. Operators are working to man the power plant on a 24-hour basis and they are working to ensure that the engines are in good running conditions. They have engineers and mechanics who work daily in small rotating teams to tend to any maintenance that is required.” He noted that Digicel’s Disaster Preparedness Committee was activated since February 19 with their Crisis Management Committee being activated in March. “Digicel is aggressively monitoring their network for any voice or data congestion and they are seeking additional temporary spectrum to ensure seamless continued connectivity,” he added. PS Collins commended the Solid Waste Management Corporation for being extremely active, especially as they continue to work on the completion of their hurricane plans for 2020. He acknowledged them for implementing a schedule to ensure the continued collection of household garbage. The permanent secretary thanked all who continue to play their part to ensure that the country stands ready and prepared for any disaster and encouraged them to stay safe. -30-