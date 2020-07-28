Training for St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal

Dear Stakeholders,

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with the Ministry of Health are facilitating a series of training sessions, which is the first step in the process of equipping stakeholders to obtain the St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal, to ensure that our visitors are confident that they will be safe when they visit our island.

The Travel Approved Seal will be used to identify operators and businesses that meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 protocols. Training sessions began Wednesday 22nd July and will continue through to November 2020 for all tourism sectors. These include:

Bars Restaurants Accommodations Destination Management Companies Water based Operators e.g. Water Sports, Catamarans, Fishing Boats Tour Operators Taxi Operators Vendors Attractions Beach Umbrella and Chair Rental Port Agents Spas Air and Seaport Employees Airline Employees Customs Immigration

Members of the Product Development Department of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will contact you to advise of your preliminary meeting and subsequent training date, as the time approaches.

Thank you.