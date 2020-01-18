TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEST INDIES VERSUS IRELAND CRICKET MATCHES ON JANUARY 18 AND 19, 2020 AT WARNER PARK

ONE-WAY STREETS
The following streets will only allow for one-way traffic:
· East Park Range (North to South)
· The Street North of the NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road (West to East).
Changes will take effect from 3:00 p.m. daily until the end of the match.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
No parking will be permitted on the following streets:
· Victoria Road – on the eastern side between Basseterre High and Lozack Road.
· Park Range – between Basseterre High and Lozack Road.
· Lozack Road – Between Victoria Road and Hart Street
TRAFFIC FLOW:
Traffic will flow in one direction along the following roads:
· Northwards along Victoria Road;
· Westward along Lozack Road;
· Eastwards along the road north of the NHC;
· Southwards along East Park Range.
PARKING:
· The general public will park on streets in non-restricted areas.
· VIP’s and Government officials will park on Lozack Road.
· Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old
· pavilion.
· Organizing Committee members and sponsors will park in the Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City.
· Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.
Parking inside Warner Park will be very restricted; hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.