TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND ROUTE FOR NATIONAL CARNIVAL JUNIOR PARADE

In order to facilitate the procession of the National Carnival Junior Parade through the streets of Basseterre, a number of traffic restrictions will be implemented on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The General Public is hereby asked to note that parking will be restricted on the following streets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Cayon Street, Church Street, Liverpool Row, Fort Street, West Independence Square Street, the Bay Road between Adlam Street and the round-about opposite Rams Supermarket, as well as lower College Street. Please be guided accordingly.