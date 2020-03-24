TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON POND ROAD BEING INVESTIGATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a traffic accident on Pond Road in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred close to 8 p.m. on Friday (March 20) and involved pedestrian, Margaret Cannings of Ponds Extension and motorcar PA 7981 which is owned by Esmond Andrews of Old Road and was being driven by Jean Garibaldi Gilles of Wade Garden. The circumstances are that PA 7981 was traveling West to East along Pond Road and collided with Cannings who was crossing the road in the vicinity of the Police Training School.

She sustained a broken right leg and other injuries and was transported via ambulance to the JNF General Hospital where she is currently warded.