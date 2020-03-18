TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN FRIGATE BAY BEING INVESTIGATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2020 (RSCNPF): A traffic accident in the Frigate Bay area is being investigated.

The incident occurred close to 3:45 a.m. on Saturday (March 14) and involved pedestrian, Cornell Warner of Conaree and motor omni taxi bus T3948 which is owned and was driven by Samuel Glasford of Dieppe Bay. The circumstances are that T3948 was travelling from Basseterre along the Island Main Road to the Taxi Stand in Frigate Bay and when he got in the vicinity of Anchorage Road he collided with Warner who was walking from the golf course area into the main road.

Warner sustained several broken bones and other injuries and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via ambulance. He is currently warded in stable condition.