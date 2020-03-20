Tourism Pulse

Save the Date and Participate – 2020 St. Kitts Nevis Restaurant Week The Annual St Kitts -Nevis Restaurant Week is slated for July 16 – 26, 2020 and we need your help. It is up to you to help decide the “theme ingredient”. To do so, give us a buzz on any of our social media sites listed below. The Annual St Kitts -Nevis Restaurant Week is slated for July 16 – 26, 2020 and we need your help. It is up to you to help decide the “theme ingredient”. To do so, give us a buzz on any of our social media sites listed below. Moreover, whether you are a professional chef or self-proclaimed “foodie”, now is the time to show-off your skills in the kitchen by participating in the cooking contest, where, finalists will battle for their winning dish or beverage to be featured as the pièce de resistance. The Restaurant Week calendar of activities gives locals and visitors alike a chance to indulge in various activities from wine tasting to dining out to support a local charity. The much-anticipated Restaurant Week Tasting Showcase will be held again on the lawns of the St. Kitts Eco-Park on July 12. Persons who dine out during Restaurant Week will be able to take advantage of special promotions and fun ways to earn deals at your favorite restaurants. Restaurants across the Federation will continue to offer for this period special menus of selected dishes, fixed-price dinner menus, and lunchtime specials at reduced prices. For all the latest updates and announcements, like, share and follow at the facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/ pages/St-Kitts-Nevis- Restaurant-Week/, Instagram:ht tps://www.instagram.com/ sknrestaurantweek/ twitter: https://twitter.com/hashtag/ sknrestaurantweek and website at http://www.restaurantweek.kn/ . Back to top KOI St. Kitts – Curio Collection by Hilton St. Kitts has always prided itself as being a premier destination based on the calibre of its tourism product. A new opportunity to journey to its shores just arose with the opening of the KOI Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton; a 102-room oceanfront accommodation. cont’ Back to top cont’d

The KOI brand appeals to the experiential destination travelers who, as CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Brown has said, comprise the destination's primary target market and in itself is a benefit to the tourism sector. The property is situated along Half Moon Bay and is a five (5) minute drive from the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. Guests can look forward to indulging in water sports and health/wellness offerings; guests can also explore the destination in style by chartering a day sail to Nevis, snorkelling, ziplining, hiking in the rainforest, visiting cultural sites and attractions. KOI Resort St. Kitts is part of ​Hilton Honors​, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands. For more information or reservations, visit ​KOI Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton​. 2020 Tourism Youth Congress It's that time again when high schools around the island of St. Kitts select representatives to present new and innovative ways to tackle the issues surrounding the tourism and hospitality industries. Preparations for the 2020 local leg of the Tourism Youth Congress, commenced on 20th February 2020 at the Ministry of Tourism with the first (1st) of two (2) scheduled training sessions organized by Community Tourism and Tourism Education Officer, Miss Katrice Thomas. Miss Thomas in her opening remarks thanked the group for coming and reminded them that these sessions are geared towards strengthening their skills and equipping them with the information necessary to prepare for the competition. This year's topics are focused on Agriculture in Tourism or Agri-Tourism, Experiential Tourism and Community Based Tourism. During the competition, students are required to present their ideas on one (1) of the three topics previously mentioned. Each student will be given three (3) minutes to express his/her ideas on the chosen topic. The students are also required to answer a mystery question. Introducing the group to the topics were Dr. Eric Browne, Forestry Officer in the Department of Environment, Miss Shaline Welcome, Community Tourism Officer, Miss Teshell Samuel, Tourism Officer from the Ministry of Tourism and Mr. Haniff Charles, Community Development Officer- Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services. Miss Shana Tatem presented on behalf of Ms. Natalie John from the Dreamy Weddings and Tours Inc.