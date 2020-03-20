Tourism Pulse
Greetings! fellow subscribers, we are now in the year 2020, a year dedicated to perfect vision. With this in mind, the Ministry of Tourism and its stakeholders pledge to #Stepup in all our efforts to make St. Kitts a quality destination that is people-centred and economically and environmentally sustainable.
The Heart of St. Kitts Foundation
The Heart of St Kitts Foundation kicked off its week of activities on Monday 24 February until March 1, 2020. On Monday, all were asked to join in the first (1st) challenge of a “Plastic Free Day” by saying NO to the use of “single-use” plastics.
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday were for the online quizzes providing the opportunity for individuals to win prizes.
On Saturday, February 30 the very knowledgeable, Leonard Stapleton; recounted the history of Basseterre. The walking tour around the city started promptly at 7 a.m. The week’s activities ended with a “Thanks-giving” service at the Antioch Baptist Church.
In April, the foundation will launch its “Spotted” campaign; an initiative geared towards highlighting individuals, businesses and organizations doing what they can to protect the well-being of the destination through sustainable practices. Persons will be asked to upload these sustainable activities on their social media sites with the hashtag #spotted.
Never Duplicated Often Imitated – The 2020 St. Kitts Music Festival, June 24-28
Without a doubt, the St. Kitts Music Festival delivers in bringing night after night of non-stop entertainment. Each year the quality of the performances supersedes the year before, leaving the audience panting for more.
The 2020 line-up has an eclectic mix of local, regional and international artistes that promises to have a little something for everyone – from the high energy Soca night on Thursday to a smooth groove Friday.
As we wind down on Saturday, the night calls you to have a dose of “Koffee”, “Rockaway” all “Knight” while you meditate to the “Love, not the Likes”.
Other notable events on the music festival calendar are the Welcome and Escape Fete, happening on Wednesday 24, and the Carambola White Sands experience on Sunday 28.
Tickets can be bought at the official St. Kitts Music Festival website at https://stkittsmusicfestival.com/.The point of sales for the physical tickets will be announced at a later date.
The Sustainable Destination Council – Looking Ahead
The St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council will be organizing a three (3) day workshop for its members from 16 – 17 April 2020. The purpose of the workshop is to equip members with the requisite skills and knowledge so that they can be effective in the cause of stewardship for a better – managed sustainable destination.
The council members will revisit the impacts tourism activities can have on the destination and how the concept of Sustainable Tourism can mitigate these impacts and translate them into opportunities for sustainable growth and development. In addition, the group will participate in visioning exercises and create an Action Plan based on projects to be undertaken.
Check out their Facebook page to see all that the group has been up to at https://www.facebook.com/stkittsSDC/
Save the Date and Participate – 2020 St. Kitts Nevis Restaurant Week
The Annual St Kitts -Nevis Restaurant Week is slated for July 16 – 26, 2020 and we need your help. It is up to you to help decide the “theme ingredient”. To do so, give us a buzz on any of our social media sites listed below.
Moreover, whether you are a professional chef or self-proclaimed “foodie”, now is the time to show-off your skills in the kitchen by participating in the cooking contest, where, finalists will battle for their winning dish or beverage to be featured as the pièce de resistance.
The Restaurant Week calendar of activities gives locals and visitors alike a chance to indulge in various activities from wine tasting to dining out to support a local charity. The much-anticipated Restaurant Week Tasting Showcase will be held again on the lawns of the St. Kitts Eco-Park on July 12.
Persons who dine out during Restaurant Week will be able to take advantage of special promotions and fun ways to earn deals at your favorite restaurants. Restaurants across the Federation will continue to offer for this period special menus of selected dishes, fixed-price dinner menus, and lunchtime specials at reduced prices.
For all the latest updates and announcements, like, share and follow at the facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/pages/St-Kitts-Nevis-Restaurant-Week/, Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sknrestaurantweek/ twitter: https://twitter.com/hashtag/sknrestaurantweek and website at http://www.restaurantweek.kn/ .
KOI St. Kitts – Curio Collection by Hilton
St. Kitts has always prided itself as being a premier destination based on the calibre of its tourism product. A new opportunity to journey to its shores just arose with the opening of the KOI Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton; a 102-room oceanfront accommodation.
The KOI brand appeals to the experiential destination travelers who, as CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Brown has said, comprise the destination’s primary target market and in itself is a benefit to the tourism sector.
The property is situated along Half Moon Bay and is a five (5) minute drive from the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. Guests can look forward to indulging in water sports and health/wellness offerings; guests can also explore the destination in style by chartering a day sail to Nevis, snorkelling, ziplining, hiking in the rainforest, visiting cultural sites and attractions.
KOI Resort St. Kitts is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. For more information or reservations, visit KOI Resort St. Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton.
2020 Tourism Youth Congress
It’s that time again when high schools around the island of St. Kitts select representatives to present new and innovative ways to tackle the issues surrounding the tourism and hospitality industries. Preparations for the 2020 local leg of the Tourism Youth Congress, commenced on 20th February 2020 at the Ministry of Tourism with the first (1st) of two (2) scheduled training sessions organized by Community Tourism and Tourism Education Officer, Miss Katrice Thomas.
Miss Thomas in her opening remarks thanked the group for coming and reminded them that these sessions are geared towards strengthening their skills and equipping them with the information necessary to prepare for the competition.
This year’s topics are focused on Agriculture in Tourism or Agri-Tourism, Experiential Tourism and Community Based Tourism. During the competition, students are required to present their ideas on one (1) of the three topics previously mentioned. Each student will be given three (3) minutes to express his/her ideas on the chosen topic. The students are also required to answer a mystery question.
Introducing the group to the topics were Dr. Eric Browne, Forestry Officer in the Department of Environment, Miss Shaline Welcome, Community Tourism Officer, Miss Teshell Samuel, Tourism Officer from the Ministry of Tourism and Mr. Haniff Charles, Community Development Officer- Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services. Miss Shana Tatem presented on behalf of Ms. Natalie John from the Dreamy Weddings and Tours Inc.
Make St. Kitts-Nevis Plastic Free from Mountain to Sea
The 2019 Carnival celebration was not just revelry and “Lifting off de Stress”. The St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council used that opportunity to showcase in style how St. Kitts and Nevis could be if we were plastic-free.
The colourful float commissioned by the Council was built by master costume builder Mr. Junior “Melbourne” Constant. The concept for the design came from realizing that decades of widespread use of plastic material have been detrimental to the land and sea, and are proving to be a threat to our survival. Mankind has created a plastic monster that has risen beyond our control, so the war is on to repel this invader so that we do not lose this precious land.
The float showcased a three-headed plastic monster consuming and infecting all in its path with the plastic grim reaper leading the charge. With hope on the horizon through the work of the Sustainable Destination Council and partners; the second side depicts a cleaner and more pristine St. Kitts and Nevis.
The efforts of the Sustainable Destination Council have been recognized; lauded by a number of local stakeholders and an invitation has been extended for the Council and the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the float at the “Expo2020 Dubai UAE”. The theme for this year’s expo is “Connecting minds, Creating the Future” with sub-themes of “Opportunity”, “Mobility” and “Sustainability”.