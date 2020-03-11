TOURISM DEVELOPMENT IN ST. KITTS CONTINUES APACE WITH SEVERAL INFRASTRUCTURAL PROJECTS, SAYS MINISTER GRANT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Tourism development is moving rapidly in St. Kitts with several ongoing infrastructural projects designed to improve the tourism product such as the South Frigate Bay Beach Enhancement Project, popularly known as “De Strip,” and the Revitalization of Black Rocks, said Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant at Tuesday’s (March 10) edition of “Discussions For A Stronger, Safer Future” town hall meeting in Challengers.

“We have put millions of dollars in ‘De Strip’. We have finished phase one and we are on to phase two. And if you go down on ‘De Strip’ you will see the transformation,” said Minister Grant.

The South Frigate Bay Enhancement Project was commissioned in November 2016 to revitalize the strip experience, making it more viable and sustainable by improving its infrastructure and security, as well as its identity on a whole. It is a joint effort between the Government of National Unity and the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF).

Minister Grant also made mention of various tourist attractions such as Black Rocks in Bellevue, St. Kitts, which was equipped with amenities to enhance the visitor experience. Black Rocks is now home to eight chattel house styled vendor booths, which will not only empower vendors, but provide additional lustre to the island’s tourism product. It is also equipped with two bars, viewing platforms, stalls for the primate petting vendors and persons selling local fruit, vegetables and preserves. The venue is also equipped with a new bathroom facility which caters to males, females, as well as persons with special needs.

The tourism minister said that is extremely important to focus on enhancing the tourism offerings of the entire island.

“We are doing this because tourism is not just about Basseterre. Tourism is about Old Road, Challengers, Phillips, Tabernacle… tourism is all of us and so we are spreading the joys and the wealth of tourism all around. That is what we are doing,” said Minister Grant.

Once these developments are completed, they will enhance the tourism sector and offer a more enriching and rewarding experience for visitors, local guests, as well as vendors.