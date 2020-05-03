TO COMMEMORATE LABOUR DAY, PM HARRIS WILL ADDRESS NATION ON SUNDAY WITH AN UPLIFTING MESSAGE DEDICATED TO WORKERS, PARTICULARLY TO FRONTLINE WORKERS

May 3rd, 2020

In a pre-recorded statement commemorating Labour Day 2020, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will address citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis today, Sunday, May 3, at 7:00am.

The Prime Minister’s speech, which is dedicated to the nation’s workers – particularly to the frontline workers who are playing a vital role in helping the Federation get through the coronavirus pandemic, will air at 7:00am on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/) and ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/).

Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM will also broadcast it, if not at 7:00am then at various points throughout the day on Sunday.

Prime Minister Harris’ administration showed its support for workers with its speedy delivery of the most comprehensive stimulus package in the Caribbean region to help those impacted by COVID-19.

“The workers and their families can always rely on my Team Unity Government to care for and protect them in good times and difficult times,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris says in the pre-recorded message, adding: “My Government strives to provide the things working people and their families need and deserve.”