Basseterre, St. Kitts, 06th March, 2020 (SKNIS)–It has come to our attention
that a serious threat has recently been made against His Lordship Professor Eddie
Ventose, Resident High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. This
threat was levied from a fake profile on social media. This matter has been referred
to the police who are presently carrying out an investigation.
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis takes this matter very seriously and
condemns unequivocally this type of action and any other activity that threatens
the well-being, safety and security of members of the judiciary. We believe in the
just application of the rule of law and the consistent promotion of peace, order and
good governance within this Federation and those who seek to breach same would
be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Mar 09
THREAT MADE AGAINST HIS LORDSHIP PROFESSOR EDDIE VENTOSE, RESIDENT HIGH COURT JUDGE OF THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT
Basseterre, St. Kitts, 06th March, 2020 (SKNIS)–It has come to our attention