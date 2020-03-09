THREAT MADE AGAINST HIS LORDSHIP PROFESSOR EDDIE VENTOSE, RESIDENT HIGH COURT JUDGE OF THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 06th March, 2020 (SKNIS)–It has come to our attention

that a serious threat has recently been made against His Lordship Professor Eddie

Ventose, Resident High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. This

threat was levied from a fake profile on social media. This matter has been referred

to the police who are presently carrying out an investigation.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis takes this matter very seriously and

condemns unequivocally this type of action and any other activity that threatens

the well-being, safety and security of members of the judiciary. We believe in the

just application of the rule of law and the consistent promotion of peace, order and

good governance within this Federation and those who seek to breach same would

be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

