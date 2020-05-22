THIRTY-FIVE ADDITIONAL FAMILIES BENEFIT FROM NHC HOUSES SINCE MARCH 27, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 21, 2020 (SKNIS): The National Housing Corporation (NHC) continues to live up to its mission statement to add and improve to the existing supply of houses, promote greater efficiency by raising standards, assist the economically challenged with their housing needs, guide, counsel and educate the nation in housing matters and ensure that every resident has a house to call their own, with the provision of Thirty-five (35) brand new homes to families.

“During the past six weeks or so – lock- downs, curfews and reduced workdays emanating from the presence of the COVID-19 Pandemic – the Corporation continued to work for you and that is why we were able to deliver 35 houses since March 27, and during the next two weeks or so we should deliver another 15,” said General Manager of the NHC, Charles Morton, at the May 20 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Mr. Morton used the occasion to report on several active projects of NHC.

“I must take this opportunity to highlight that the Corporation is presently building three townhouses which we coined Condominium Suites and these are at Stapleton. The Corporation is committed to its mission statement… raising standards,” he noted, while recognizing Russ Isaac, Lincoln Wattley and James ‘Tal’ Browne – the contractors from the St. Peters/Stapleton community undertaking the construction work. “We are very pleased with the work thus far.

Mr. Isaac is the most advanced with his condo and is expected to hand it over by June 30, while the other two are progressing steadily.

The general manager said that the NHC “continues to execute the government’s agenda and so has completed a pilot property project” at Parry Housing in St. Peters called Social Housing.

“This property has four cylinder studio apartments and one, two-bedroom apartment. Adjacent is an annex which has two, two-bedroom units. It is the government’s intention to at least have one social housing unit in every constituency,” he said. “Generally, the housing built by the Corporation consists of the following: they are about 862 square feet of space; 12×12 bedrooms; ceramic tiles throughout the entire house; kitchen cupboard and bedroom closets; vanities in the bathrooms and or pedestals; timber or concrete roofs and some are designed so that clients may make future additions if they desire.”

