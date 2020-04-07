THE ST. KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT’S HUGELY SUCCESSFUL LEADERSHIP MATTERS VIRTUAL FORUM SERIES WILL AIR LIVE TUESDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2020 FROM 8:00PM

To this end, the Team Unity Government recently introduced Leadership Matters, a weekly virtual forum series, which is aired live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/
Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/
In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).
The third weekly installment of Leadership Matters airing tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, will feature Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, along with Senior Minister and Minister with responsibility for Labour and Social Security et al., the Honourable Vance Amory and Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Health et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton.