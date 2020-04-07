THE ST. KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT’S HUGELY SUCCESSFUL LEADERSHIP MATTERS VIRTUAL FORUM SERIES WILL AIR LIVE TUESDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2020 FROM 8:00PM

April 6th, 2020

In its continued efforts to keep the public informed, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis frequently provides important updates, for instance, during the daily briefings of the National Emergency Operations Center.

To this end, the Team Unity Government recently introduced Leadership Matters, a weekly virtual forum series, which is aired live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/) every Tuesday night from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Leadership Matters is simulcast nationally on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can watch Leadership Matters on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

The third weekly installment of Leadership Matters airing tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, will feature Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, along with Senior Minister and Minister with responsibility for Labour and Social Security et al., the Honourable Vance Amory and Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Health et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton.