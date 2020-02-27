The St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Elects First Female President

February 26th, 2020

Mrs. Giselle Matthews has been elected President of the St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and

Commerce. She is its first female President. Mrs. Matthews previously served as a director and

Vice President of the Chamber.

In congratulating Mrs. Matthews at the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday 25th February

2020 the outgoing President Mr. Faron Lawrence said he expected her presidency to be

exceptional. Mrs. Matthews in accepting the office noted that she was doing so in an age of female

empowerment. She undertook to set a robust agenda. Mrs. Matthews has been an active and

outspoken member of the Chamber for several years. She is also an outstanding community

contributor as leader of PALS the local charity which supports and arranges medical care for

children.

The Chamber is confident that Mrs. Matthews will advance the agenda of the Chamber as the

leading representative body of the private sector, as a leader in Civil Society and as a strong force

for economic development and good governance.

Mrs. Matthews is also Partner and Managing Director Harpers Office Depot which opened opened

in St.Kitts in 2007.

Other persons elected to the Board of Directors are: Miss. Natalie Kelsick – Vice President; Mr.

Michael Davis – Treasurer; Mr. Faron Lawrence – Immediate Past President; Miss. Kara Daly –

Director; Ms. Patricia Claxton – Director; Mrs. Kiran Chandiramani-Perkins – Director, Mr. Earle

Kelly – Director; Mr. Donald Thompson – Director ; Miss. Sonya Parry – Director; Ms. Patricia

Walters – Director; Mr. Howard Mc. Eachrane – Adviser; Mr. Desroy Tate – Director, Responsible

for the Manufacturing Division and; Mr. Andrew Satney – Executive Director.

The Board of Directors will serve for the period 2020 to 2021.