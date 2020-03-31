The Federation’s Embassy in Taiwan sends three (3) donated ventilators to aid in Covid-19 fight.

Working with friends and partners in the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan sent three lifesaving ventilators to Saint Kitts and Nevis to aid in the fight against the outbreak and for treatment of the Covid-19 virus. The type of ventilators sourced was decided after H.E. Jasmine E. Huggins, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan, sought the advice of the prestigious Taipei Veterans General Hospital. These machines were purchased by friends and associates, including ASE Cultural and Educational Foundation after urgent requests by Ambassador Huggins. The generous donations of the Vela Ventilator machines have an approximate cost of nineteen thousand United States dollars each.

“Because of our location in Asia, we noted at the early stage of the pandemic how quickly health systems were being overwhelmed and learned of the need for equipment and of the shortages of ventilators due to the rapid spread of the disease. The Embassy therefore reached out to several friends to solicit the donations,” Ambassador Huggins stated. “We targeted individuals and Companies with whom we had an established relationship with the hope that they would have been receptive to our call in this time of great need. We are therefore profoundly grateful that without hesitation the responses were positive, and their generosity will always be remembered by the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis” the Ambassador added.

The costly lifesaving machines are in short supply worldwide as countries with large and small economies, scramble to secure a sufficient number to help those with severe cases of the Covid19 virus. Demand has far exceeded current supply in many parts of the world particularly by those countries and regions hardest hit by the disease.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on the health care services the world over and we were extremely fortunate to be able to source a supplier and to work with our friends to get the ventilators to the Federation as quickly as possible.” Ambassador Huggins further noted. The Covid-19 virus continues to spread with many forecasting the pandemic to continue for the foreseeable future.