The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis welcomes Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine students back to campus

– The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis is happy to welcome students from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) back to our community. Beginning this month, a select group of students will return to campus to complete a vital part of their education before entering the veterinary profession.

RUSVM has developed a robust plan for this return, which includes pre-screening for signs of COVID-19. Students will be tested for COVID-19 immediately before returning to the Federation and again upon arrival into St. Kitts. They will then commence a two-week quarantine period in on campus housing, under physician care and under the supervision of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and RUSVM security. Students will be tested for a third time at the end of quarantine. They will maintain social distancing guidelines and utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) once in person instruction begins.

“In present times Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine faculty, staff and students are partnering with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure the safety of all,” said Sean Callanan, MVB, CERTVR, MRCVS, Ph.D., FRCPATH, DIPLECVP, dean of RUSVM. “Our students are looking forward to returning to the Federation to continue their studies in a way that is safe for all community members.”

The St. Kitts & Nevis government has been working closely with RUSVM to develop this comprehensive plan. This first step in a thoughtful return will assist the local economy in its recovery during this pandemic and allow us to develop a best practice as we prepare to welcome students and visitors to the island in the future.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the COVID-19 Task Force are collaborating with the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) to facilitate the return of the 7th semester students. Approximately 125 students are expected to arrive via charter on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and all established COVID-19 protocols will be followed,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

The students will arrive on island July 8. The two-week quarantine will commence immediately.