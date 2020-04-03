The Department of Social Service Notice

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 03, 2020 (SKNIS):The Department of Social Service wishes to inform food voucher clients are asked to note that food voucher cards will not be issued this month. Instead supermarkets have been provided with a list of clients. Food voucher clients should therefore visit their regularly assigned supermarkets before April 30th with a valid government issued ID to shop for their groceries before April 30th.

The Department thanks you for your cooperation as we endeavor to serve you efficiently and safely during this time. Clients with queries are asked to contact wither their Social Assistance Officer or the office at 662-7710.