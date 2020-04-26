Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 2

6

, 2020 (SKNIS):

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is advising the citizens and residents of the federation that the COVID-19 virus cannot be spread via 5G technology.

This was stated by the National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Chair of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Mr. Abdias Samuel during his appearance on the WINN (96.9) FM’s Inside the News on April 25.

He said, “5G is the latest mobile technology that delivers faster mobile data speeds. There is no scientific or technological proof connecting 5G technology with the spread of the coronavirus.”

Mr. Samuel stated that viruses cannot travel on radio waves and that the COVID-19 virus is spreading in countries that do not have 5G mobile networks.

Of the countries with the COVID-19 virus that do not have 5G network is the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He said that “COVID 19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs sneezes or speaks. People can only be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.”

-30-