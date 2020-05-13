TEAM UNITY HAS A CLEAR AND PROGRESSIVE PLAN FOR THE CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Four cruise ships at St. Kitts' Port Zante, including two docked at the second pier constructed under the Team Unity Government.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 13, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Having soundly guided the Federation over the last five years, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Coalition is prepared to again lead St. Kitts and Nevis with a clear and effective plan that will continue to spur economic activity and move the country forward.

Faced with a debt of $117 million, high rates of crime and a troubled Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme inherited from the former administration, the Team Unity administration, in the little of five years, transformed St. Kitts and Nevis into an example of a well-managed small island state and a leader in the sub-region on various indices, including fiscal balances, information and communication technology development, per capita income, and the rule of law.

Speaking on the latest edition of Leadership Matters, on Tuesday, May 12, Prime Minister Harris assured the nation that going forward, his Government has a plan for building an even stronger and safer economy.

“The plan provides for a greater role for farmers and fishers. At this time, we are providing farmers free seeds or seedlings, free harrowing services and a financial grant for those who would have lost their animals. The plan for the future is about being on the cutting edge of Information and Communications Technology.” the prime minister said.

Dr. Harris continued by saying that his Government’s plans for the future include greater empowerment of young people, “and that is why we have procured nearly two thousand ICT devices for our students and teachers to do e-learning.”

Moreover, Prime Minister Harris said that an important aspect of the progressive plan for the future of St. Kitts and Nevis is the revitalization of the country’s tourism sector which recorded unprecedented successes before being interrupted by the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under Team Unity we experienced remarkable geometric growth in our tourism plant where twice in a row we hit the one millionth [passenger] mark in terms of cruise arrivals,” Dr. Harris stated.

The Team Unity Government has received commendation from citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as individuals and organizations regionally and further afield, for its decisive management of the COVID-19 situation in St. Kitts and Nevis.

It was the Government’s early planning and execution, coupled with the dedicated services of countless professionals on the frontline, which helped to minimize the impact of the deadly disease on St. Kitts and Nevis. There have been no COVID-19-related hospitalizations and no deaths from the virus in the Federation.

“Because of our performance with COVID-19, you must know that you can trust this Government and you can trust my leadership in good times and in times of crisis,” Prime Minister Harris said.