TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT STANDS WITH THE WORKING CLASS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DURING DIFFICULT TIMES

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 03, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As St. Kitts and Nevis enters the annual Labour Day Weekend, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, recorded his Team Unity administration’s appreciation and gratitude for the determination and hard work of countless workers who play a major role in our Federation’s growth and progress.

“[Labour Day] is an important day when we give thanks and pay tribute to all those hardworking people in our Federation and of course the working people who came before us and made such a significant contribution to our Federation’s development and democracy,” Prime Minister Harris said in a national address on Sunday, May 03.

Dr. Harris stated that he is satisfied that this Team Unity Government has delivered on the values that Labour Day represents and symbolizes for all hard working people.

He added, “We have delivered real labour values through a record number of new jobs which mean more opportunities for our working people. Our plan for rebuilding St. Kitts and Nevis post COVID-19 would result in thousands of jobs for our young people and exciting new opportunities for new businesses.”

Prime Minister Harris further commented that his Team Unity administration has always been supportive of workers, and “that is why we were able to deliver the most comprehensive stimulus package in the Caribbean region to help those hit by COVID-19. The workers and their families can always rely on my Team Unity Government to care for, and protect them in good times and difficult times. My Government strives to provide the things working people and their families need and deserve.”

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis noted that this year’s Labour Day observation comes into greater focus as a large number of front-line workers are placing their lives on the line every day to ensure the rest of the nation remains safe from the COVID-19 disease.

“I must thank all of those workers who have helped our Federation through this difficult time. I pay my highest tribute to all our front-line workers across a range of Government Ministries including Health and National Security. I commend the exemplary dedication and patriotism of Drs. Hazel Laws and Cameron Wilkinson and the wider body of health workers, the Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Mr. Abdias Samuel, and the Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy, as the gold standard which every worker in the public and private sector should strive to emulate now and post COVID-19,” said Prime Minister Harris.