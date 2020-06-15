TEAM UNITY GOVERNMENT IS A GOVERNMENT FOR ALL THE PEOPLE, PM HARRIS REITERATES

– Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that his all-inclusive Team Unity administration is one that stands for and represents the interests of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Harris emphasized this point on Sunday, June 14 when his new Team Unity administration was sworn in during a ceremony at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Harris said that the results of the June 05 General Elections reflect “an overwhelming vote of confidence in your Team Unity Government and our plan for safer streets, bigger and better homes and more opportunities for all our people especially our young people.”

Dr. Harris continued, “To those who did not vote for Team Unity, I assure you that this is a government for all our people. This has been the ethos of Team Unity. Our country belongs to all of us. All we have is us. No one will be left behind under Team Unity. I will be the Prime Minister for all the people.”

The Honourable Prime Minister said this has already been demonstrated time and time again in his administration’s first term in office.

Prime Minister Harris pointed to initiatives such as the historic Poverty Alleviation Programme and the Roof Repair Programme that benefited thousands of households.

“Our philosophy of Government for all is what led us in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria to assist thousands of suffering citizens and residents and delivered housing solutions to over 2500 families without regard for political affiliation. The same can be said of our popular Poverty Alleviation Programme that has made life better for thousands of people everywhere,” Dr. Harris said, while noting that, “For us to reach our potential everyone deserves to see his/her life improved.”

In the second term, Prime Minister Harris said his administration will continue on the path of empowering its citizens and residents through land and home ownership, improved healthcare services and job opportunities.